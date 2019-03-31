DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a department store worker has been stabbed by two female shoplifters.
Durham police tell newsoutlets that the victim was a security officer at the Macy’s in Southpoint Mall in Durham.
According to police, the security officer approached one of the suspected shoplifters Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. and was stabbed outside the store in the lower stomach during a struggle.
The employee was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The two suspects fled the scene and remained at large Sunday evening.
