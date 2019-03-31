Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Sunday that he never intended to act inappropriately after former Nevada legislator Lucy Flores accused him of touching, smelling her hair, and kissing the back of her head at a 2014 campaign rally.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, expressions of affection, support and comfort,” said Mr. Biden in the statement posted by his spokesman, Bill Russo. “And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately.”

He continued: “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

His statement was the second posted by Biden spokesman Bill Russo since the Democrat Flores accused him of inappropriate contact in an explosive Friday op-ed in New York magazine, which she said occurred during her bid for Nevada lieutenant governor.

“I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear,” Mr. Biden said. “But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.”

