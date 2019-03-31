MARANA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in the southern Arizona city of Marana are investigating a fatal shooting involving one of their officers.
They say a police officer shot and killed a man at a home following a confrontation Sunday.
Police received a 911 call regarding “unknown trouble” about 8 a.m.
It’s unclear if the man involved in the confrontation was armed and his name and age weren’t immediately released.
The police officer wasn’t hurt.
Authorities say a woman and another man - who both were not part of the confrontation - were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police didn’t immediately say how the two were injured.
