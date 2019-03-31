MIAMI (AP) - Authorities are searching for a Florida dad they say killed his wife and young daughter and injured a second daughter.

Miami Gardens police say 57-year-old Noel Chambers used an edged weapon to kill his wife and young daughter Saturday night. His wife was found dead on the back porch of their apartment and his daughter was inside. A second adult daughter was found outside the apartment suffering multiple wounds. The Miami Herald reports she is in critical condition.

No other details about the slayings were released.

Chambers is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder

