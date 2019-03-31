OTISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident in Orange County.
State police say 34-year-old Kiera Babcock was found dead beside the road in Otisville at about 7 a.m. Sunday.
State police say the Otisville resident had been struck by a motor vehicle sometime late Saturday night.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call state police at 845-344-5300.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.