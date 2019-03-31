ODESSA, Texas (AP) - The autonomy that Southern Baptist churches have always jealously protected is at the core of the sexual abuse problems plaguing them, ministers say.

The Odessa American reports the Revs. Aubrey Jones, Mike Atkins and John Copeland say the instances recently detailed by the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News have brought increased vigilance to Baptist churches everywhere.

The newspapers said 220 ministers, deacons, volunteers and Sunday school teachers have been convicted of abusing church members and children during the past two decades.

“One case is a too many,” said Jones, pastor of Chapel Hill Baptist Church. “It’s not only a crime and a tragedy against innocent people, it breaks God’s heart.”

Noting that the SBC is a national organization while Texas Southern Baptist churches belong to the Dallas-based Baptist General Convention of Texas, Jones said, “The SBC hasn’t done itself any favors, finding the best way to do the wrong thing.

“I’m not making excuses, but one of the things making it difficult is that the SBC is not top-down like the Catholic Church, where the priests are answerable to a bishop who tells them where to go for their next assignment and can stop somebody if there is a problem.

“Each Southern Baptist church makes its own decisions. If a pastor has been a predator, abusing people, and leaves before it becomes public knowledge, he can go to another church. There hasn’t been a way to stop that because you’re chasing them from behind. But I wouldn’t be surprised to start seeing some policies put into place at the state and national levels.”

In the meantime, Jones said, it’s up to the individual churches “to do what we can to protect our people rather than sit around waiting for somebody in another town to come up with an idea.”

He said Chapel Hill “has a two-up system” with no adult being left alone with a child or children. Doors are left open and the interiors of rooms kept visible through windows. Men are not allowed to change diapers and background checks are done on all ministerial staff members, paid nursery workers and volunteers for overnight trips, youth camps and children’s church.

“Our policy is that if you see something, say something,” the pastor said. “We can’t afford to get sloppy on this because kids’ safety is important to us.”

The Atkins was hurt by the revelations “because these are guys working in church and you think your kids are safe and they just keep getting away with it,” he said.

“I’m afraid the ladies and girls think this is a man of God and you can’t go against him,” said the Kingston Avenue Baptist Church pastor. “I was a minister 10 or 12 years ago in Paris and a college student said this had happened to her at a church in the Dallas area.

“The youth minister had convinced her that that was the thing to do. She said, ‘I wanted to marry a youth minister anyway.’ I told her, ‘You should have sent that boy to jail.’ And she said, ‘I didn’t know that a man of God’s authority could be misused.’”

Atkins said a prospective Kingston Avenue youth minister meets with a committee that observes a month of prayers, then meets with him again to go into more detail. No single men are hired. The church avoids closed door meetings between genders.

“We do everything we can to stay away from any possibility of rumors getting started,” Atkins said. “According to Scripture, we are held to a higher standard and that needs to be adhered to.”

Copeland, pastor of Crescent Park Baptist Church, said most major denominations “have been hit by the same kind of thing.

“I’m wondering if pastors just need more personal accountability,” he said “Not to excuse any of this, but who pastors the pastor?”

Copeland, West Texas coordinator for the B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in Irving, said it “is a very sad day” because Christianity in general has been sullied. “Even the Catholic Church, which is extremely connected and has more power to bring discipline to the lives of ministers, hasn’t stopped this stuff from happening,” he said.

Copeland said Crescent Park has windows in the ministers’ offices so nothing is hidden. “We never get behind closed doors with a member of the opposite sex,” he said.

“We have a lot of protections in place, so we are very aware of it.”

