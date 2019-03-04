RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) - Police say one man is being treated for a gunshot wound and several people are in custody following a shooting at an IHOP restaurant on Long Island.
Suffolk County police say several people were involved in a dispute that escalated into gunfire at an IHOP in Ronkonkoma at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say one man who was shot during the dispute. They say he arrived at an area hospital in a private car.
No other details were immediately released. Police planned to hold a news conference about the shooting later Monday.
