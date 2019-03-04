President Trump on Monday said he directed FEMA to give Alabama “A plus treatment” after a series of tornadoes ripped through the central part of the state, leaving a trail of wreckage and killing more than 20.

Mr. Trump said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, is one of the best in the nation, “so informed” about the situation and working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Democrats said the president seemed to be suggesting a preference for red states that back him, especially after the heavily criticized response to Hurricane Maria in late 2017.

“What did you tell FEMA to give the wonderful people of Puerto Rico? An F treatment?” the House Homeland Security Committee said on its Twitter account.

