RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man nicknamed the “Scream Bandit” who is suspected in a string of armed robberies in central Virginia.
Authorities say the man is a suspect in the recent robberies of three gas stations in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico. The suspect has worn a mask resembling the villain from the “Scream” slasher movies.
In each of the robberies, the man carried a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He wore a black sweatshirt, dark pants and blue latex-style gloves.
Authorities said the man fired a shot at the clerk during the Chesterfield robbery, but the clerk was not injured.
