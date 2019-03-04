CANTON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia nurse accused of using stolen prescription pads to forge opioid painkiller prescriptions has been charged with more than 90 felonies.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker tells news outlets 47-year-old Sarah Lichtenberger was arrested Friday by drug agents who were tipped off to a possible forged prescription by a pharmacy. She’s charged with several offenses including identity fraud.

Baker says it appears Lichtenberger stole prescription pads from a doctor she used to work for and used them to forge painkiller prescriptions. Investigators believe Lichtenberger forged prescriptions over 30 times since April 2017.

Baker says a search of Lichtenberger’s Kennesaw home uncovered forged prescriptions that hadn’t been filled. Authorities say it appears the drugs were obtained to support a personal addiction.

It’s unclear if Lichtenberger has a lawyer who could comment.

