She’s not going anywhere, but also not to the White House.

In an interview Monday with a New Jersey TV station, former First Lady Hillary Clinton ruled out a 2020 presidential bid while insisting that she intends to remain in the public eye.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she told News12 New Jersey.

Mrs. Clinton has been one of the highest-profile figures in American politics for more than a quarter-century though, and she insisted in the interview that would not change.

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” the former secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

CNN had reported in January, citing three sources close to Mrs. Clinton, that she had been telling people she had not definitively ruled out a third presidential bid.

When asked whether she might instead dial back her ambitions and run for local office in New York, she also rejected that option.

“I don’t think so, but I love living in New York and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years … and so, again, I’m gonna do what I can to help support candidates and causes that I think are continuing to make New York a better and better place,” she replied.

