Performer Jaden Smith’s foundation and a local church are working to bring a filtration system to provide clean water to Flint, Michigan.

First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and Just Water company are working together to provide Flint with mobile water filtration systems called “The Water Box” that can remove contaminants such as lead.

The 20-year-old actor, son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, also worked The Last Kilometer, Rethink H2O, Black Millennials for Flint, and 501CTHREE to produce this filtration system.

Mrs. Pinkett Smith announced Friday that she would be providing funds to help find a better solution for Flint’s water crisis, Jezebel reported.

First Trinity has provided 5 million bottles of water to Flint residents, but donations have been on the decline.

The Associated Press said in December that they were a year ahead of schedule replacing lead-contaminated service lines, but this has been disputed by environmental groups.

