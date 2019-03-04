Former “Beverly Hills 90210” star Luke Perry has died after suffering from a stroke. He was 52.

TMZ broke the news Monday of the star’s passing. The outlet said Perry died at a hospital in Burbank, Calif., surrounded by his family.

He shot to fame as heartthrob Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills 90210.” He most recently played Archie’s dad in the CW hit show “Riverdale.”

Perry was hospitalized last Wednesday.

A publicist told the Associated Press that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry fell ill.

