MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - A man has admitted in an Australian court to choking to death an Airbnb guest over an unpaid 210 Australian dollar ($149) bill.

Jason Colton pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the Victoria state Supreme Court on Monday but admitted to manslaughter in Ramis Jonuzi’s death in 2017. Colton would face a potential life sentence if a jury convicts him of murder. He would face a potential 20 years if the jury accepts his death was manslaughter.

Jonuzi had been renting a room in a Melbourne home where Colton was also a tenant.

Jonuzi first rented a room for three nights on Airbnb, but agreed to stay another week for AU$210.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.