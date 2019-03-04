LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after a stabbing that injured four people in Pennsylvania.
Lt. Bill Hickey of the Lancaster police department told LNP newspaper that officers were called to a Lancaster city residence shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
Hickey says arriving officers were confronted by a male with a knife. He was subdued and taken into custody.
Four victims with “some level of stabbing injury” were found in and around a residence.
Hickey said he had no information about the severity of the injuries or the ages and genders of the victims.
