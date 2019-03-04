Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone continued to test a court-mandated gag order by posting an image on Instagram questioning the validity of his part in the Mueller investigation.

Mr. Stone, who was indicted last month in connection to the special counsel’s probe, on Sunday posted an Instagram story parodying the logo from the movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” with an image of himself and the words “Who Framed Roger Stone,” implying that he was set up.

While Instagram stories are deleted after 24 hours, Mr. Stone reportedly deleted his prior to that time limit.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson put a gag order on Mr. Stone in February for posting an image of her near crosshairs. Mr. Stone apologized, saying he was “kicking myself over my own stupidity.”

The order prevents Mr. Stone from any public comments on his case or commenting on any part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Judge Berman has also demanded Mr. Stone’s lawyers explain why she was not told about a book Mr. Stone teased on Instagram about the Mueller case, titled “The Myth of Russian Collusion: The Inside Story of How Trump Really Won.”

Mr. Stone was indicted in January for misleading the House Intelligence Committee about his connection to WikiLeaks. Mr. Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have both denied communicating with each other.

