The White House late Monday blasted House Democrats’ probe of President Trump’s orbit as “disgraceful and abusive,” saying their political rivals dug up old claims because they fear special counsel Robert Mueller won’t deliver the damaging goods they seek.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called out House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, who would oversee any impeachment hearings, by name in a scathing statement, saying his decision to request documents from dozens of Mr. Trump’s former and current associates and even family members is “shameful.”

“Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling,” she said.

Mr. Nadler said his requests are intended to protect the rule of law and build a public record on Mr. Trump in case special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report is kept under wraps.

Ms. Sanders, meanwhile, contends Democrats are trying distract Americans from a “radical agenda of making America a socialist country, killing babies after they’re born, and pushing a ‘green new deal’ that would destroy jobs and bankrupt America.”

“The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens,” Ms. Sanders said. “The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the president.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.