EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been charged with attempted murder and endangering a child after an off-duty shooting outside a South Texas residence.
Police say officers arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Cepeda Jr. on Sunday after finding his girlfriend bleeding inside a vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds to her back and chest. He was arraigned Monday and jailed o $800,000 bond.
Edinburg police Lt. Oscar Trevino says 34-year-old Brenda Hernandez told police that Cepeda had shot her as he held their 1-year-old child. The child was found unharmed inside the house.
Trevino says the shooting happened after Hernandez tried to end her relationship with Cepeda. She is expected to recover.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement says the 11-year Border Patrol veteran “is currently in a non-duty status.”
