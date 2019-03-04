ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis’ top prosecutor says a search warrant of her files issued as part of a perjury investigation of a man she hired during last year’s criminal case against former Gov. Eric Greitens is unconstitutionally broad.

Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion Monday calling the warrant from police a “fishing expedition.”

The warrant is part of a special prosecutor’s examination of whether William Tisaby lied under oath, as alleged by Greitens‘ attorneys.

Gardner charged Greitens, a Republican, with felony invasion of privacy in February 2018, alleging he took a semi-nude photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, without consent.

Criminal charges were eventually dropped, but Greitens resigned in June.

Gardner says the search warrant requests documents containing 28 terms as broad as “notes” and “evidence.”

