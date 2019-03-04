KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - The wife of the CEO of a Malaysian government venture capital firm who died in an incident that attracted national interest has been charged with murder, along with his two stepsons.

The venture capital firm, Cradle Fund Sendirian Berhad, provides seed money to tech startups. Its CEO, Nazrin Hassan, was found dead in his bedroom last June with burn marks on his body.

His death was initially blamed on a fire allegedly caused by an explosion of his cellphone while it was charging, but investigators later suspected foul play after traces of gasoline were found at the scene.

His body was exhumed for a second autopsy that led to the indictment Monday of his wife, Samirah Muzaffar, and her two sons. The boys cannot be identified because they are minors.

