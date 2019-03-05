GRANGER, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-year-old northern Indiana boy who shot and wounded his father , who is a state trooper, has been charged with attempted murder.

The South Bend Tribune reports St. Joseph County prosecutors filed a petition alleging delinquency for attempted murder, the juvenile equivalent of a criminal charge.

Authorities say the off-duty trooper suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower extremities Feb. 21. The trooper was at home in Granger, near South Bend, at the time of the shooting. He was hospitalized afterward and his condition improved as of last week.

The Associated Press isn’t reporting the trooper’s name to avoid identifying his son.

The prosecutor’s office said it wouldn’t release details about the gun used and whether it was the officer’s service weapon because of the ongoing investigation.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.