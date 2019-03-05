WILBER, Neb. (AP) - Prosecutors want to add a conspiracy charge to those against a man accused of killing and dismembering a Lincoln woman.

Saline County District Court records say prosecutors filed a motion to amend the charges against 52-year-old Aubrey Trail. He and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are accused of strangling Sydney Loofe and cutting up her body. The remains were found Dec. 4, 2017, in Clay County , weeks after Loofe was reported missing.

The motion filed Friday says Boswell searched through social media for a victim that she and Trail ultimately selected. It also says the two recruited others to commit murder, bought materials used to kill and/or dismember Loofe and jointly disposed of the remains.

The court records don’t show a similar motion filed in Boswell’s case.

