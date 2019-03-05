LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Police in Las Cruces say a dead body has been found in an arroyo.
They say the body of an unidentified man was discovered around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
A cleanup crew working under contract with the city located the body of a man in an arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near Del Monte Street.
Police say body shows signs of trauma, but they haven’t called it a homicide case yet.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.