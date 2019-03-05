President Trump isn’t gonna get the rematch he wanted.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Trump noted that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had said Monday night that she will not run in 2020.

“’(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.’ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again?” Mr. Trump wrote of the woman whom he’d defeated in the biggest presidential upset in decades.

“She will be sorely missed!” Mr. Trump lamented.

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

In less than 15 minutes, the lament about Mrs. Clinton had racked up more than 4,200 retweets and 18,000 “likes.”

