FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Fort Wayne police say two of its officers have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting during a training exercise.
Police say one officer was shot in the hand and the other officer in the lower extremities by a single bullet during the training Tuesday afternoon at the Public Safety Academy in Fort Wayne. Both were taken to a hospital.
Police say both officers are veterans, but their names haven’t been released.
It wasn’t immediately clear what type of training the officers were receiving.
