SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his conviction in the 2017 deaths of three people.

News outlets reported Keith Lamont Marrow was sentenced Monday in Savannah for his conviction last month.

Marrow was convicted Feb. 14 for the deaths of 18-year-old Shayla Curtis, 31-year-old Courtney German and 24-year-old William Mullins III.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Karpf noted that Curtis was killed because she was a witness to the deaths of German and Mullins.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Breedon said Marrow was a gang member and drug abuser who had no remorse.

Defense attorney Stanford Hines complained to Karpf about Breedon’s closing argument and also said the jury did not deliberate long enough to have properly arrived at its verdict.

