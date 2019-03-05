From presidential debates to subtweeting.

After President Trump “lamented” Tuesday not getting a rematch with defeated 2016 Democrat Hillary Clinton, the first lady was back on Twitter herself.

She posted a GIF of actress Rachel McAdams saying, in a well-known scene from the Lindsay Lohan-starring movie “Mean Girls,” “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Mrs. Clinton neither included any words nor affixed her response directly to Mr. Trump’s Tuesday afternoon tweet in which the president wrote about Mrs. Clinton saying she would not run in 2020 “Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again?”

But everyone got the message.

“Queen of shade” and “best tweet of 2019” were among the earlier replies. And Roland Scahill responded that “Trump is desperately trying to figure out how to tweet out GIFs… that will take him 6 months at least.”

Added Ned Pyle: “I dunno, I think it’s really nice of trump to let Hillary live in his head rent free…”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.