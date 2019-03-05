TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A bill raising the threshold for a person to be charged in certain cases with third-degree felony grand theft from $300 to $1,000 is moving in the Florida House.

A Criminal Justice panel approved the measure Tuesday. It would be the first time the level for a theft felony charge has been raised in Florida since 1986.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Naples, says it’s time to recognize that economics have changed over the decades while the threshold has remained constant.

A similar measure died in the Legislature last year.

Some law enforcement officials oppose other provisions, such as removing from the grand theft list such things as stealing stop signs and fire extinguishers of any value. They say theft of these items threaten public safety.

