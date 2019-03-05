A planned House resolution condemning anti-Semitism, prompted by a Muslim Congresswoman’s repeatedly accusing Jews and Israel supporters of dual loyalty, will reportedly be broadened to include a condemnation of anti-Muslim bias.

Mutliple news organizations reported Tuesday evening, citing Democratic aides, that, in response to progressive concerns that Rep. Ilhan Omar was being unfairly singled out, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had decided to broaden the resolution.

Mrs. Pelosi “confirms she talked to Omar over the weekend and that resolution will be expanded to tackle anti-Muslim bias,” tweeted Heather Caygle of Politico.

.@SpeakerPelosi confirms she talked to Omar over the weekend and that resolution will be expanded to tackle anti-Muslim bias:



“There will be a vote this week and we will see what it is when we are finished writing it,” she told reporters. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 6, 2019

The Associated Press wrote similarly, reporting that the decision was announced in a meeting of leading Democrats late Tuesday. The resolution’s being centered on anti-Semitism had come under fire on “what about….” grounds from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other younger progressives and party leaders reportedly wanted to avoid dissension.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.