Illegal immigration across the southwest border is at its highest levels in more than a decade, the government said Tuesday, contradicting claims of Democrats who say there is no border crisis and bolstering President Trump’s case for an emergency.

Border Patrol agents nabbed more than 66,000 illegal immigrants jumping the border in February alone, the worst such month since February 2008, and overall illegal immigration is up 97 percent compared to last year.

At that rate, the country is on track to arrest more than 780,000 illegal immigrants trying to sneak into the country this fiscal year. That would be the worst since 2007.

Officials said the current numbers are worse, though, in that a majority of them are children and families from Central America, under current U.S. policy they are much tougher to deport. That only invites more to make the journey, said Brian Hastings. chief of operations at the Border Patrol.

“The word of mouth and social media quickly gets back to those in northern triangle countries — if you bring a child, you’ll be successful,” Chief Hastings said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said solutions include investing in Central America, targeting the multibillion-dollar smuggling organizations who funnel the migrants north, constructing more border wall here, and changing laws to stop the incentives that invite more people to come.

“We are facing alarming trends,” he said, calling the total flow of illegal immigration “our highest levels in over a decade.”

The number of people caught at the border is generally considered a proxy for the total flow of illegal immigration, so more apprehensions is believed to mean more people are attempting to cross.

However, Mr. McAleenan acknowledged that formula has changed somewhat in recent years based on the new demographics of the migrants attempting to cross.

In the past, when most were single adults from Mexico, and a majority of those men, their goal was to evade capture. Now, the children and families from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — dubbed the northern triangle countries — want to be caught.

When they sneak across the border they often “present” themselves to Border Patrol agents and demand asylum, certain in the knowledge they’ll be quickly released into communities to await a process that can take years — giving them a chance to disappear into the shadows.

Mr. McAleenan said the surge of children and families has grown worse in the last few months as smuggling organizations have begun to use charter buses to ferry migrants from Guatemala, in particular, to remote locations at the border in Arizona and New Mexico.

Mini-caravans as large as 300 people are delivered to places like Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a beautiful but rugged location in southern Arizona that is far from any substantial infrastructure, or medical care.

In just five months of the current fiscal year, agents have encountered 70 large groups, defined as those of 100 or more migrants. The previous year’s total was just 13 such groups.

Buses also mean more migrants who would normally not be able to make the journey by foot are traveling, and it’s meant a surge in sick people arriving at the border.

Fifty-five migrants a day are being sent to clinics or hospitals for care, and the Border Patrol says it’s on track for 31,000 total this year. That’s up from just 12,000 last year.

Agents have to accompany each of those migrants, taking them away from enforcement duties.

Chief Hastings said his agents have logged 57,000 hours of medical watch so far this fiscal year.

The smuggling cartels, which also control the flow of drugs along the border, will use the migrants as a distraction, sending a large group of people over to occupy agents’ attention, then trying to slip drugs over in another location.

“We have four specific cases here recently that we’ve seen those family units used as a diversionary tactic,” Chief Hastings said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.