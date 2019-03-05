Illegal immigration across the southwest border is at its highest levels in more than a decade, the government said Tuesday, contradicting claims of Democrats who say there is no border crisis and bolstering President Trump’s case for an emergency.

Border Patrol agents nabbed more than 66,000 illegal immigrants jumping the border in February alone, the worst such month since February 2008, and overall illegal immigration is up 97 percent compared to last year.

At that rate, the country is on track to arrest more than 780,000 illegal immigrants trying to sneak into the country this fiscal year. That would be the worst since 2007.

Officials said the current numbers are worse, though, in that a majority of them are children and families from Central America, under current U.S. policy they are much tougher to deport. That only invites more to make the journey, said Brian Hastings. chief of operations at the Border Patrol.

“The word of mouth and social media quickly gets back to those in northern triangle countries — if you bring a child, you’ll be successful,” Chief Hastings said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said solutions include investing in Central America, targeting the multi-billion dollar smuggling organizations who funnel the migrants north, constructing more border wall here, and changing laws to stop the incentives that invite more people to come.

“We are facing alarming trends,” he said, calling the total flow of illegal immigration “our highest levels in over a decade.”

