The Colorado Civil Rights Commission on Tuesday dropped its latest case against Christian cakeshop owner Jack Phillips, handing him a second victory against state officials over his refusal to create cakes for certain LGBT events.

Mr. Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, agreed in exchange to drop his lawsuit against the state, which he filed last year after the commission took action against him for declining to make a blue-and-pink cake to celebrate a transgender transition.

Kristen Waggoner, who represents Mr. Phillips as Alliance Defending Freedom senior vice president, called the outcome “great news for everyone.”

“We’re pleased that the state has dismissed its case against Jack,” said Ms. Waggoner, senior vice president. “This is the second time the state has launched a failed effort to prosecute him. While it finally appears to be getting the message that its anti-religious hostility has no place in our country, the state’s decision to target Jack has cost him more than six-and-a-half years of his life, forcing him to spend that time tied up in legal proceedings.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement that both sides agreed “it was not in anyone’s best interest to move forward with these cases.”

“The larger constitutional issues might well be decided down the road, but these cases will not be the vehicle for resolving them,” said Mr. Weiser, a Democrat. “Equal justice for all will continue to be a core value that we will uphold as we enforce our state’s and nation’s civil rights laws.”

ADF attorneys pointed to recently unearthed examples of what they described as anti-religious animus expressed by commissioners.

Republican state Rep. Dave Williams said in a Feb. 18 court declaration that a current commissioner told him over the phone in November “that they believe there is anti-religious bias on the Commission.”

In addition, the ADF produced statements from a 2018 public meeting “in which two commissioners voiced their support for comments that a previous commissioner, Diann Rice, made in 2015.”

At that meeting, Ms. Rice said that “[f]reedom of religion and religion has been used to justify all kinds of discrimination throughout history, whether it be slavery, whether it be the Holocaust,” according to a court transcript.

The latest case, dubbed Masterpiece II, stemmed from a request by Denver lawyer Autumn Scardina for a cake — blue on the outside, pink on the inside — to mark the seven-year anniversary of her transition from male to female.

The cakeshop declined the request made June 26, 2017, the same day the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case over the commission’s decision to penalize Mr. Phillips for refusing in 2012 to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled in the baker’s favor, citing the commissioners’ hostility toward Mr. Phillips.

ADF senior counsel Jim Campbell, who had described the latest request for a cake as an “obvious setup,” said he hoped the commission’s decision signaled that “the state is done going along with the obvious efforts to harass Jack.”

“He shouldn’t be driven out of business just because some people disagree with his religious beliefs and his desire to live consistently with them,” Mr. Campbell said. “We look forward to the day when Jack doesn’t have to fear government punishment for his faith or harassment from people who oppose his beliefs.”

The Colorado attorney general’s office noted that the agreement “does not affect the ability of Autumn Scardina, the complainant in the state administrative case, to pursue a claim on her own.”

