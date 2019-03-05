HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has accused a man of firing shots at a trooper and sparking a manhunt which began with the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

News outlets report the man was taken into custody on Tuesday, when he was scheduled to appear in court.

Sgt. Chris Knox said a state trooper was trying to stop an SUV going about 100 mph (160 km/h) on Interstate 40 around 2 a.m. Knox said the driver didn’t stop, and after a 4-mile (6-kilometer) pursuit, the driver crashed the vehicle near Hillsborough.

According to Knox, the suspect fired multiple shots at a trooper during or after the crash. The trooper, who didn’t return fire, was not injured.

Knox said the SUV was reported as stolen from Greensboro on Feb. 20.

