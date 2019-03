BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after police in southwestern Michigan say they found his roommate’s body in a basement four to five days after he was fatally stabbed.

Benton Harbor police located 57-year-old Sylvester Booth’s body early Saturday. His roommate was arrested and the Berrien County prosecutor’s office says Jerry Lee Osler was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder and concealing a death. Osler was jailed on $250,000 bond.

The Associated Press sent a message Tuesday seeking information on whether Osler has a lawyer or if he’s expected to get court-appointed representation.

Police say Booth was stabbed during a dispute over money. The prosecutor’s office says Booth had a stab wound to the chest and a knife blade and knife handle were found near his body.

