LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a shooting death in Louisiana last year.
The American Press of Lake Charles reported 23-year-old Derrick Ryan Small was sentenced late last week in the death of 20-year-old Jalen Ortelli Handy.
Small was convicted of first-degree murder last month following a trial that lasted five days.
Handy was shot Jan. 10, 2018, in Westlake. Prosecutors said the shooting occurred during a drug deal.
