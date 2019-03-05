JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 22-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced to federal prison for sex crimes with a 13-year-old Alabama girl who was brought to Missouri by the man’s mother and grandmother.

Michael James Collins, of Fulton, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison without parole.

At the time of the crime, Collins was a registered sex offender and on probation for a previous conviction for sexual misconduct involving a child.

Collins met the girl on a dating website in July 2017. He admitted in November that he paid his grandmother $400 to bring the girl from Alabama to Missouri. His mother was with his grandmother when they picked up the girl.

Collins said he had sex with the child in a van while the women were taking him to and from work and the Community Supervision Center in Fulton.

