JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Tuesday was the deadline for Mississippi House and Senate committees to act on general bills that originated in the other chamber. Bills that survived are moving to the full House or Senate for more work. Tax and spending bills face later deadlines.

Here’s a look at the status of selected bills:

ALIVE

TEACHER PAY - Senate Bill 2770 would increase public school teacher salaries by $500 a year over two years, for a total of $1,000.

PROPERTY OWNER LIABILITY - Senate Bill 2901 would limit reasons that property owners could be sued for something that happens on their property.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE - House Bill 1352 would ease penalties on some Mississippians accused or convicted of crimes. It would stop automatic suspension of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of fines or for simple drug possession.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS - House Bill 571 would prevent charges from being filed against trafficking victims who are younger than 18. The minor would be taken into protective custody and counseling would be provided. Foster parents would be trained to help trafficking victims.

COUNTY PAY RAISES - Senate Bill 2827 would authorize pay raises for some elected county officials.

ABORTION - House Bill 732 and Senate Bill 2116 would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which could be as early as six weeks.

SCHOOL SAFETY - House Bill 1283 would require public schools to conduct active-shooter drills.

CHURCH PROTECTION - House Bill 390 would specify that “qualified retired law enforcement” officers would be immune from lawsuits if acting as part of a church security team.

MOVIE INCENTIVES - Senate Bill 2603 would extend a program that allows Mississippi to offer rebates to motion picture production companies that work in the state.

MARRIAGE LICENSES - Senate Bill 2043 would increase the cost of a marriage license.

DEAD

TEENS TANNING - Senate Bill 2847 would have prohibited people younger than 18 from using tanning beds.

POLICE SHOOTINGS - House Bill 1289 would have prohibited, for up to six months, the public release of the name of a police officer involved in a shooting.

SCHOOL CHOICE - Senate Bill 2675 would have extended until 2024 a program that gives public subsidies to some special education students who attend private schools.

FAKE URINE - House Bill 1320 would have prohibited the sale of synthetic urine that could be used to defeat drug tests.

