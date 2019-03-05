By - Associated Press - Tuesday, March 5, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) - Police say they are looking for a man who stole $600 from a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies outside a Seattle grocery store.

Seattle police say the man ran up to the girls just before 8 p.m. Sunday near the Northgate area, grabbed their money bin and fled.

Police obtained security camera footage of the suspect and are hoping someone recognizes him.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide