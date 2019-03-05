SEATTLE (AP) - Police say they are looking for a man who stole $600 from a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies outside a Seattle grocery store.
Seattle police say the man ran up to the girls just before 8 p.m. Sunday near the Northgate area, grabbed their money bin and fled.
Police obtained security camera footage of the suspect and are hoping someone recognizes him.
