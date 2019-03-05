St. Louis Post-Dispatch, March 3

Military roles don’t distinguish between the sexes. Neither should the draft.

With greater equality comes greater responsibility. That’s essentially what a federal judge said in a recent ruling that renders America’s male-only military draft unconstitutional.

While the propriety of Selective Service registration itself remains debatable, the judge’s rationale here is less so. Women make up increasing percentages of the armed forces and participate fully today in combat duties - U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., lost both her legs in combat during the Iraq War. It’s time for young women to be included in the draft requirement exactly as young men are.

America hasn’t actually drafted anyone into the military since the end of the Vietnam War. But in case that changes, federal law requires that men register for the Selective Service upon turning 18. They are eligible to be called up continuing through age 25. Failure to register can lead to a range of punishments, including prison.

This newspaper has expressed ambivalence about the value of a military draft. An all-volunteer military probably serves the nation better, but the draft has a way of focusing Americans’ attention more sharply on the justifications for war. As long as there’s a draft, there’s no ignoring the growing role of women in the military.

Women have played supporting roles throughout the history of the U.S. military, but in recent years their roles have been primary, even before they were formally allowed into combat roles in 2015. Duckworth sustained her injuries back a decade earlier when the helicopter she was piloting was hit by rocket-propelled grenades.

Changing attitudes and advances in military tactics and technology have dramatically reduced the gender barrier in warfare. While women still make up a low percentage of fighting forces, hundreds now serve in combat roles in the Army alone. They also rank among the killed and wounded.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1981 that the military was justified in excluding women from draft registration, which made sense then because they were officially excluded from serving in combat roles.

U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller of Texas noted in his recent ruling that today’s military service conditions have changed. “If there ever was a time to discuss ‘the place of women in the Armed Services,’ that time has passed,” he correctly noted. He ruled that drafting men exclusively violates the equal-protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Young people today are far less engaged in world events than during the Vietnam era, largely because the threat of being drafted into war doesn’t loom nearly as large. That threat has a way of impressing the gravity of war upon registrants, which is probably a good thing. As long as draft registration is in effect, it’s unfair to men and insulting to women that it remain gender-specific at a time when soldiering no longer is.

___

The Columbia Daily Tribune, March 3

Title IX continues to leave us in the dark

The Columbia Tribune published an article July 29 with the headline, “Title IX process is sensitive, complicated and sometimes messy.”

That headline was accurate in ways we couldn’t fully appreciate until this week.

In our two-part “Left in the Dark” series, we explored three situations where sexual assault victims say the Title IX process failed them. The unfortunate byproduct of our reporting was the forced resignations of two advocates working for the University of Missouri’s Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center.

Not long after an April interview one of the advocates, Taylor Yeagle, requested her entire interview be pulled. Then she and her direct supervisor, Danica Wolf, were forced out of their roles at the RSVP Center. They signed separation agreements with the university that now prevent them from speaking.

University officials, particularly Donnell Young, assistant vice chancellor for student engagement and success, had ample opportunity during the fall semester to address our questions about why the university ousted two sexual assault advocates who had been highly praised for their work, allegedly because one had criticized MU’s Title IX process and the other permitted the interview.

Our questions went unanswered, and the typical response was the university couldn’t talk about personnel issues. On Feb. 24, after the Tribune published a follow-up report, the university broke its silence. But the situation has only become more complicated and messy since.

Two women whose jobs were to provide a voice for MU sexual assault victims have been silenced through payments using public funds. This is worrisome, regardless of how you feel about Title IX as it pertains to sexual assault.

MU is now saying the women violated federal Title IX law and threatened student safety and confidentiality. As for the first part of that statement, we’re still waiting to see the fine print of exactly which law they violated. As for the latter, all we know of the accused is that he was a male student attending classes at MU. That narrows it down to 14,000 students attending classes during the 2017-18 school year. That’s hardly a police lineup.

Both women are still employed with MU in different capacities. This puts MU’s credibility and statements into question more than the two ousted employees. Had their offense been as serious as MU now contends, we doubt they’d still be employed by the university.

We’re eager to learn if MU had cause in the first place, or if it’s making up excuses after the fact.

As one MU Faculty Council member stated Thursday, the university’s statement “doesn’t pass the sniff test.” We agree, and it’s why we spent months peeling away one layer after another. It wasn’t until we were ready to publish the Feb. 24 article that an MU spokesman became involved and set up an in-person interview with Young. Our reporter and editor left the interview knowing little more about the situation involving Wolf and Yeagle than before the meeting.

On Thursday, MU spokesman Christian Basi told us all Title IX cases are active until all parties involved are no longer enrolled at the university. Two Title IX complainants we spoke to had no idea that’s how it worked. We were also told that in order to talk about a Title IX case, all parties involved, including the hearing panel made up of MU faculty, must sign a confidentiality waiver. That’s just confusing, and even those working at the RSVP Center had no idea that was protocol when we interviewed them last April.

What this leaves us with is a clandestine process without transparency and oversight beyond those overseeing the Title IX process. If there’s an issue with a Title IX case, no one will ever know. This means problems like those discussed in our “Left in the Dark” series will go unaddressed for years. There will be no watchdog to ensure justice is metered out, or accountability for those overseeing the process.

A sensitive, complicated and sometimes messy process indeed, but more so now for the university than the two women forced out of their jobs and silenced forever.

