The Kremlin reacted Tuesday to U.S. lawmakers launching another investigation into possible ties between President Trump and Russia by claiming that similar probes have previously produced “laughable” results.

Russia state media reported that Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, made the remark to reporters on the heels of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee announcing a broad investigation into matters including Mr. Trump’s links to Moscow.

“There have been so many investigations like these that their significance has been devalued,” Mr. Peskov said, TASS reported. “In general, they look less and less serious. It is most important that none of the previously launched investigations have yielded any serious findings. All of them were laughable.”

“We have no opportunity or wish to make comments on each newly-launched investigation, initiated by whatever group of legislators in the United States,” Mr. Peskov added, according to the outlet. “By and large, this is perhaps none of our business. It is an entirely U.S. affair.”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed Monday that lawmakers have requested documents from dozens of individuals and entities connected directly to Mr. Trump, including his election campaign, business, charitable organization, presidential transition team and relatives, as part of a newly launched investigation “into the alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption and other abuses of power by President Trump, his associates and members of his administration.”

Reacting to the probe Tuesday on Twitter, Mr. Trump said that Democrats “have gone stone cold CRAZY” and labeled their effort the “greatest overreach in the history of our country.”

The U.S. intelligence community announced publicly shortly prior to Mr. Trump’s inauguration in early 2017 that the Russian government had interfered in the previous year’s White House race by targeting Mr. Trump’s opponent, former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Multiple panels in both the House and Senate have previously launched investigations into the election, including a probe led by the House Intelligence Committee that is slated to hear testimony Wednesday this week from Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former personal attorney.

Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Mueller’s office is investigating the race on behalf of the Justice Department. That probe has resulted in criminal charges against more than 30 organizations and entities since May 2017, including multiple Russians accused of election meddling, as well as convictions of several former members of Mr. Trump’s election campaign.

