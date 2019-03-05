FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who oversaw key efforts to tackle opioids abuse and reverse an explosion in teen vaping, resigned Tuesday, depriving President Trump of a steady hand in a Cabinet that’d seen a number of firings and outings over the first two years of his term.

Health Secretary Alex Azar said he is sad to see the commissioner go.

“He has been an exemplary public health leader, aggressive advocate for American patients, and passionate promoter of innovation,” Mr. Azar said. “I will personally miss working with Scott on the important goals we share, and I know that is true for so many other members of the HHS family.”

The Washington Post reports that Dr. Gottlieb will leave in about a month. He had been commuting to Washington from his home in Connecticut each week and wanted to spend more time with his family, its report said.

Dr. Gottlieb’s departure comes in the middle of aggressive efforts to crack down on e-cigarette sales.

Those efforts have been criticized by conservatives who say it amounts to government overreach into an industry that’s helped adult smokers quit, though the commissioner said he couldn’t tolerate a new generation of nicotine-addicted Americans.

