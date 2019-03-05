FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who oversaw efforts to tackle opioid abuse and reverse an explosion in teen vaping, resigned Tuesday, depriving President Trump a steady hand in a Cabinet that’s seen plenty of upheaval of late.

Mr. Trump said Dr. Gottlieb, who will leave in about a month, accomplished plenty during the first two years of his administration.

“Scott has helped us to lower drug prices, get a record number of generic drugs approved and onto the market, and so many other things. He and his talents will be greatly missed!” he tweeted.

Most notably, Dr. Gottlieb is leaving in the middle of the FDA’s aggressive efforts to crack down on e-cigarette sales.

Those efforts have been criticized by conservatives who say it amounts to government overreach into an industry that’s helped adult smokers quit, though the commissioner said he couldn’t tolerate a new generation of nicotine-addicted Americans.

Dr. Gottlieb also spearheaded the FDA’s push to approve more generic drugs and shame brand-name manufacturers who boxed out competition in the market, as Mr. Trump makes the cost of prescription drugs a signature issue.

Dr. Gottlieb recounted those efforts in his resignation letter to Health Secretary Alex Azar, while crediting his staff for speeding along new cures, cracking down on fraudsters who peddle dangerous products and assisting recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

“All of these efforts will have palpable impacts on the health of patients and the safety of families,” he wrote. “We did all of this, and much more, through the hard work, scientific prowess and public spiritedness of one of the most talented workforces in the federal government.”

The commissioner didn’t provide a specific reason for leaving in his letter, though The Washington Post reported he had been commuting to Washington from his home in Connecticut each week and wanted to spend more time with his family.

Dr. Gottlieb is the third major health appointee to leave Mr. Trump’s administration — though unlike the others, he is departing on his own terms.

The president’s first health secretary, Tom Price, was ousted amid questions about this pricey plane travel, while Brenda Fitzgerald — his first pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — left six months into the job after failing to unwind stock holdings that conflicted with her position.

Dr. Gottlieb’s departure leaves yet another position for Mr. Trump to fill.

The Senate just confirmed Mr. Trump’s nominees for attorney general and Environmental Protection Agency administrator, though his pick to lead the Interior Department, David Bernhardt, is awaiting confirmation and his defense secretary is serving in an acting capacity.

Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, is also serving in an interim role.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.