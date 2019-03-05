CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on the resignation of Nevada state Sen. Kelvin Atkinson (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson is resigning from the state Senate following allegations he misappropriated campaign funds for his personal use.

Sisolak said in a statement Tuesday that he’s “extremely disappointed” in the news and said it goes “goes against the integrity every elected officer in the state of Nevada should uphold.”

Atkinson did not respond to a message left on his cellphone seeking comment.

He appeared on the state Senate floor Tuesday but did not immediately address the allegations.

The Nevada Senate Democrats’ Executive Director Cheryl Bruce said in a statement Tuesday that the North Las Vegas senator will resign because of charges he faces that “are serious and allege conduct that we strongly condemn.”

The statement did not offer further details and Bruce did not respond to an emailed message seeking further details.

Bruce says Assistant Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro will become the acting Senate leader.

Atkinson was first elected to the Assembly in 2002 and to the state Senate in 2012.

He was the first black, openly gay member of the Nevada Legislature in 2013 when he came out during a debate in the Senate on same-sex marriage.

