The big three networks — CBS, NBC and ABC — have essentially ignored President Trump’s triumphs related to the economy and job creation in the last 15 months.

A pair of painstaking studies conducted by the Media Research Center examined the content of 45 evening newscasts which covered Bureau of Labor statistics updates from Dec. 8. 2017 to Feb. 1, 2019. The studies found that the good news about Mr. Trump’s efforts was very scarce, appearing in just two reports.

“In the past 15 months of their coverage of regular jobs reports, the networks almost never gave Trump any credit for that economic success. Stories sometimes mentioned that he was taking credit or celebrating good jobs news. But out of 45 broadcasts the night of monthly jobs reporting, there was just one network story about jobs that gave Trump any credit at all — they refused to credit him nearly 98 percent of the time,” wrote analyst Julia Seymour, who led the research for the conservative press watchdog.

CBS, NBC and ABC also overlooked news about record unemployment among African Americans and Hispanics.

“Job growth has been on a tear under President Donald Trump and the booming labor market helped narrow the unemployment gap for prominent minority groups. The networks just didn’t bother reporting it 95 percent of the time,” reported Ms. Seymour.

“Just one story on the three broadcast networks acknowledged any of the record lows. That CBS Evening News story on June 1, 2018, indicated that the unemployment rate for African-Americans dropped to an ‘all-time’ low of 5.9 percent. It still failed to note that Asian-American unemployment also declined to a record low of 2.1 percent that month. No network reported the four record lows for Hispanic unemployment,” the analyst said.

