TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman facing a new trial after being convicted of coercing her 10-year-old adopted son to kill his father has entered a plea to lesser charges.

An appeals court had ordered a second trial for Judith Hawkey, but instead she entered an Alford plea last week to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

The plea means she didn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict her.

A judge sentenced her to 10 years in prison, including time served.

Hawkey was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 after being convicted of aggravated murder in Defiance County.

Her adopted son said she convinced him to shoot his father and make it look like an accident in 2003. Hawkey’s attorney said there were inconsistencies in his story.

