PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office has determined there is no basis for criminal liability for Uber in last year’s deadly crash involving a self-driving vehicle in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.

Sheila Polk says her office agreed to review the crash for a charging decision only and they’re returning the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Video of the March 2018 crash shows a woman getting hit as she’s pushing a bicycle from a darkened area onto a street.

Experts say the vehicle’s sensors should have seen the woman and braked before impact.

The SUV was in self-driving mode traveling about 40 mph (64 kph).

Uber’s human backup driver appears on the video to be looking down before the crash and appears startled about the time of the impact.

