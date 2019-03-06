BOSTON (AP) - Prosecutors say a former transit police officer who allegedly beat a homeless man and two sergeants who allegedly tried to cover up the excessive use of force are facing charges.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins and MBTA Police Chief Kenneth Green announced the indictments Wednesday.

Officer Dorston Bartlett, of Lynn, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violating a person’s civil rights for allegedly using his baton to strike a 32-year-old homeless man multiple times at Ashmont station in the early morning hours of last July 27.

Authorities say Sgt. David Finnerty and Sgt. Kenny Orcel are charged with making a false report and being an accessory after the fact.

They are scheduled to appear in court March 27. It couldn’t be determined if they have attorneys.

