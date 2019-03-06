Rep. Clay Higgins compared the flow of migrants crossing the southern border to the invasion of Normandy during World War II.

“Let me just put this in context for the American people,” the Louisiana Republican said Wednesday. “Perhaps the most famous invasion in the history of the world — D-Day — 73,000 American troops landed in the D-Day invasion. We had 76,103, according to my numbers, apprehensions along our southern border last month.

“We have D-Day every month on our southern border,” he said, The Hill reported.

Mr. Higgins was referencing Customs and Border Protection figures released Tuesday that showed 76,103 migrants were apprehended or deemed inadmissible while trying to enter the country in February.

The congressman made the comments during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who defended President Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency at the southern border to free up funds for his border wall.

Mr. Higgins declared Wednesday that walls work.

“It does not make sense to me why this has become a partisan issue since President Trump’s election,” he said. “Physical barriers, technology enhance the capacity to respond. They work. This does not mean the current crisis does not exist.”

