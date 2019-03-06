BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to accidentally killing his best friend in the middle of a drive-by shooting in exchange for 15 years in prison, a deal that didn’t sit well with the victim’s family.

The Connecticut Post reports that 23-year-old Terrell Evans pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter and other charges just before he was to go on trial in the May 2017 death of Kyree Kennedy.

Prosecutors say Evans shot the 22-year-old Kennedy in the head while the two were targeting someone else’s vehicle.

Police say Evans fired from the front passenger seat across Kennedy and out of the driver’s side window and when Kennedy turned his head, he was struck.

Kennedy’s father told the judge he thought Evans should get a life sentence. Sentencing is May 3.

